NCL-aided project lights up lives of tribal women via poultry farming in MP’s Singrauli

NCL-aided project lights up lives of tribal women via poultry farming in MP's Singrauli

PTI
Published24 Nov 2024, 11:47 AM IST
NCL-aided project lights up lives of tribal women via poultry farming in MP's Singrauli
NCL-aided project lights up lives of tribal women via poultry farming in MP’s Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 24 (PTI) The Singrauli Women Small Holders' Poultry Project -- the CSR initiative of Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) -- has benefitted 750 tribal families residing around the operational area of the miniratna firm.

The project, which started in 2015, has grown over the years, and with it, more women living in the country's energy hub of Sangrauli have benefitted.

Inti Devi, a beneficiary of the project remembered how it changed her life.

In a conversation with PTI, she said after the death of her husband, she would travel 22 km barefoot everyday leaving her five young children in her shanty only to earn a paltry 40 per day.

But her fate changed after she became a part of the Singrauli Women Small Holders' Poultry Project.

"After becoming a part of this project, my troubles ended. I earn quite well now and have even married off my elder daughter," Devi, now the President of Singrauli Women Small Holders' Poultry Project, said.

Small holder community poultry model helps poor women in rural India to start and run poultry enterprises.

Based on this model, the Singrauli Women Small Holders Poultry Project was initiated in which 750 units of poultry farms have been established as one entity -- Singrauli Women Poultry Producers Company Ltd.

The total cost of this project is 8.75 crore. In the first phase, 500 units were established till 2019-20 and further the project was scaled up with the addition of 250 units in the last four years.

The project, which is operational in 16 villages, saw a total turnover of 18 crore in 2023-24.

A member rears 6-7 batches of chicken a year, and members earn annual incomes of 35,000-45,000 from a shed of 500 chickens.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNCL-aided project lights up lives of tribal women via poultry farming in MP’s Singrauli

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.