Go First lessor allowed to check engines2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
This decision modified the NCLT’s 26 July order, which permitted Go First to use the leased aircraft, and noted that it does not approve the part of the NCLT order that restrained the lessor from inspecting the engines.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday allowed Go First airline’s engine lessor, Engine Lease Finance BV, to inspect their four engines used by the grounded airline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message