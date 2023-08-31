NCLAT allows Go First lessor to inspect planes2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST
The tribunal's approval was based on observation in its 18 August order in the case of Engine Lease Finance BV, an engine lessor, where NCLAT granted it the right to access their engines.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd, the lessor for Go First, to carry out an inspection of their grounded aircraft.
