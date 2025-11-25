NCLAT allows WhatsApp, Meta to redact confidential data in ₹213 crore penalty judgment

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed a plea from WhatsApp and Meta on Tuesday. They sought to remove confidential commercial information from the tribunal's 4 November judgment. That judgment had upheld the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ₹213 crore penalty for abuse of dominance.

According to a report by Live Law, a bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Arun Baroka ordered that specific portions of the judgment marked as confidential and highlighted in blue in the parties' submissions be removed from the publicly available version and from certified copies. The bench also ruled that no inspection of the redacted portions will be permitted.

WhatsApp and Meta's pleas Counsel for WhatsApp requested that confidential information on pages 194-196 be redacted. The CCI had no objection to the request. The bench ordered that the material be removed from the NCLAT's website and certified copies.

Meta made a similar request for pages 200 to 202. They clarified that only specific segments highlighted in blue within certain paragraphs required removal. Since the CCI again had no objection, the bench directed that the blue-highlighted portions be removed from the judgment, certified copies and inspection, as reported by Live Law.

What was the 4 November judgment? In its judgement passed on 4 November 2025, the NCLT upheld the CCI's findings that WhatsApp and Meta misused their dominant position in the market for OTT messaging services in India by enforcing unfair data-sharing terms. The tribunal agreed that the platform's users were effectively compelled to accept WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy, which allowed for the broader sharing of their data across Meta’s platforms.

As reported earlier by Mint, the tribunal agreed that WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy forced users to accept expanded data-sharing terms without real choice, violating Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Competition Act, which prohibits dominant firms from imposing unfair conditions. It also noted that Meta and WhatsApp operate under common ownership and control, justifying a joint penalty.