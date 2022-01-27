The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday asked the committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) to reconsider assigning only Re 1 against the recovery on fraudulent transactions.

NCLAT gave the verdict on a petition filed by Jignesh Shah-led 63 Moons Technolgies Ltd against Piramal and the order of CoC ascribing Re 1 value against the ₹30,000-40,000 crore worth of recoverable assets in DHFL case.

While a detailed order is awaited, the company in a press statement said, “With this order, now the CoC have to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC which mandates that the benefit should go to all the creditors of DHFL. However, the CoC had, in its resolution plan, overlooked this provision to the benefit of Piramal Group."

Section 66 of the IBC prescribes a claw-back clause or mechanism for recovery against fraudulent transactions. The claw-back provides that the amount creditors expect to be recovered from a bunch of fraudulent transactions will be credited to the resolution plan to finally be distributed to creditors.

Investigations by enforcement agencies and forensic audit had established that ₹30,000 crore was siphoned off or diverted elsewhere by Kapil Wadhawan, erstwhile promoter of DHFL, through misuse of government schemes.

63 Moons in its petition has argued by assigning Re 1 means that the amount will be written off by the lenders and recovery as and when it happens would have been credited to Piramal.

With this order, recovery against the fraudulent assets will go to the creditors, said a lawyer involved in the matter.

If CoC considers this without alteration of provision of section 66 of IBC, all creditors of DHFL will be benefited, 63 Moons said in the press statement.

Even with today’s ruling the deal size of Piramal is unlikely to be affected.

According to the resolution plan, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) in September 2021formally bought the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd by making a cash payment of ₹14,700 crore to creditors.

Piramal has bought DHFL for a total payment of 34,250 crore, which includes a ₹14,700 crore upfront cash component paid, and a debt instrument issuance of ₹19,550 crore (10-year NCDs at 6.75 percent p.a. on a half-yearly basis).

Aside from that, the creditors received a total of Rs. 3,800 crore in cash that was with DHFL when the administrator took over the company for debt resolution.

