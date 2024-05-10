NCLAT asks Google and CCI to respond to firms challenging Play Store billing policy
At a hearing on Friday, the companies asked NCLAT to instruct Google not to charge them service fees until the next hearing. However, it did not grant them this interim protection.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked tech giant Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to respond to challenges of Google's user choice billing policy by startups and various other entities. NCLAT briefly heard the case on Friday and asked all parties to submit their responses and counter-arguments before postponing the hearing to 24 May.