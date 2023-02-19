NCLAT asks NCLT to relook at claims case
- While deciding the matter, the bench led by Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain held that the liquidator does not have the jurisdiction to modify the claims that have already been admitted
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Delhi has referred a matter concerning the modification of claims by the liquidator regarding dues owed to Canara Bank back to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
