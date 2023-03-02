NCLAT clears decks for RCap’s second auction

“We conclude that even after completion of the challenge mechanism under Regulation 39 (1A) (b), the CoC retain its jurisdiction to negotiate with one or other resolution applicants or to annul the resolution process and embark on to re-issue RFRP. Regulation 39(1A) cannot be read as a fetter on the powers of the CoC to discuss and deliberate and take further steps of negotiations with the resolution applicants, which resolutions are received after completion of Challenge Mechanism", the 80-page order by the bench said.