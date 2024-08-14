NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises

  • NCLAT stayed insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day following an appeal by director Malvika Hegde challenging an NCLT order initiated by IDBI Trusteeship

Priyanka Gawande
Published14 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day group that operates Cafe Coffee Day chain. (Mint)
Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day group that operates Cafe Coffee Day chain. (Mint)

Mumbai: The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday stayed the corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises. 

The interim order was granted following an appeal filed by Malvika Hegde, a shareholder and director of Coffee Day Enterprises, challenging the 8 August order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had permitted the initiation of the insolvency proceeding against the company by IDBI Trusteeship.

A detailed order is awaited in the matter.

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day group that operates Cafe Coffee Day chain.

In September 2023, IDBI Trusteeship had moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for an alleged default of 228 crore.

On 9 August, the company informed the exchanges in a filing that it was deliberating legal action in the matter.

Private lender IndusInd Bank too, in September 2023, had filed an insolvency application against the retail coffee outlet.

However, the bank later told the NCLT it had reached an amicable settlement with the firm and withdrew the insolvency application against the company. It submitted that the debt in question was sold to ASREC (India) Ltd, an asset reconstruction company. A joint settlement application was also filed by the two in the matter.

Following this, the Chennai bench of the appeals tribunal set aside a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order from 20 July, which had allowed the initiation of an insolvency resolution against Coffee Day Global Ltd. At that time, Shailendra Ajmera had been appointed as the company's interim resolution professional to oversee its day-to-day affairs.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were trading at 36.75 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, up 5% from the previous close.

Also Read: With premium coffees and pricey hair serums, FMCG firms woo the well-heeled

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsNCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    145.80
    02:32 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -3.1 (-2.08%)

    Vedanta

    420.25
    02:32 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.58%)

    Tata Power

    406.40
    02:32 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -1.9 (-0.47%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.95
    02:32 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.25 (-0.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    973.75
    02:15 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    78.55 (8.77%)

    PB Fintech

    1,575.45
    02:14 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    94.45 (6.38%)

    One 97 Communications

    535.05
    02:14 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    29.2 (5.77%)

    Uno Minda

    1,105.10
    02:14 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    57.5 (5.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue