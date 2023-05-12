Go First lessors’ plea to be heard Monday2 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 01:43 AM IST
A bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan and Barun Mitra will take up the petition filed by SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the lessors of Go Air, seeking a stay on the bankruptcy court’s order.
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday deferred the matter pertaining to Go First lessors’ petition seeking a stay on a bankruptcy court order allowing voluntary insolvency of the low-cost airline to Monday.
