The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed a call for insolvency proceedings to be initiated against Wipro. The dispute pertains to the supply of goods for a government project implemented by the tech giant. The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had previously dismissed the plea by Tricolite Electrical Industries in the capacity of operational creditor.