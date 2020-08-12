NCLAT dismisses plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Tata Chemicals

Observing that the NCLT has rightly dismissed the plea as Allied Silica has failed to prove the operational debt and its default and further on the ground of pre-existing dispute, the appellate tribunal rejected the appeal against it. “We are of the considered opinion that the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) has rightly dismissed the application filed under Section 9 of IBC," the NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairman Justice B L Bhat said. "We do not find any reason to interfere with the impugned order. There is no substance in the appeal which is accordingly dismissed."