MUMBAI : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday said Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd should be given reasonable and sufficient time to file a response to Invesco’s plea for convening a special shareholders’ meeting.

This development brings relief to Zee, whose counsel had expressed unhappiness with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s 5 October order, asking the broadcaster to respond to Invesco’s plea within two days.

In a 15-page order, NCLAT said NCLT committed an error in not granting reasonable time to Zee to reply to Invesco’s plea.

“It is clear that the learned NCLT has committed an error in not granting reasonable and sufficient time for filing a reply, which is a complete violation of Rule 37 of NCLT rules and principles of natural justice," Justice Jarat Kumar Jain and Justice Vijai Pratap Singh said in their order. “[We] are of the opinion that reasonable and sufficient opportunity should be given to the appellants for filing a reply."

The appeals court did not specify how much time should be given to Zee to submit its reply.

On Wednesday, Zee approached NCLAT, seeking more time to file a reply to the pleas of Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The unfolding corporate battle at Zee began after Invesco approached NCLT on 28 September to direct the company’s board to hold an EGM to remove Punit Goenka as managing director.

At the time, Zee told the NCLT that its board, comprising six independent directors and Goenka, will decide on the demand.

Goenka, however, recused himself from the board meeting, in which the directors rejected Invesco’s demand to hold an EGM, terming it illegal and invalid.

The same day, Zee filed a 420-page petition before the Bombay high court, asking it to adjudicate on the validity of Invesco’s demand.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund own a combined 17.88% in Zee, while the promoter group holds 3.99%.

Invesco first wrote to the Zee board in a letter dated 11 September, demanding an EGM and a recast of the board.

NCLT is slated to hear Zee’s petition on Friday and grant a fresh date to the media company for filing its response

