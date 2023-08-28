NCLAT gives Jalan-Kalrock consortium time till 30 Sep to clear ₹350 crore dues to Jet Airways lenders1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 after running into financial difficulties. However, ownership transfer has been hanging fire amid continuing differences between the lenders and the consortium.
New Delhi: The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday gave Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the successful bidder for Jet Airways, time till 30 September to clear dues worth ₹350 crore to lenders of the grounded airline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message