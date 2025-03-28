Companies
NCLAT reduces CCI's fine on Google in Play Store case by 75% to ₹217 crore
Krishna Yadav , Shouvik Das 7 min read 28 Mar 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Summary
- The October 2022 penalty was for abusing its dominant position in mobile app markets through its Android Play Store.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted partial relief to American tech giant Google by significantly reducing the antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) penalty to ₹216.69 crore from ₹936.44 crore.
