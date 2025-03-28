“The verdict is extremely balanced, and underlines that being big is not bad," said Sajan Poovayya, senior advocate, Supreme Court—who led Google’s appeal against the CCI at NCLAT. For massive penalties, the large entity must have committed a particular conduct, and that conduct must have the propensity to adversely impact competition. This impact assessment must be undertaken irrespective of how small or large an entity is. The second point here is that just because a company is globally big, the regulator cannot impose a ₹1,000-crore penalty. "The financial size of the company’s operations in India must be considered and penalties, if any, imposed accordingly. NCLAT has done a phenomenal job in how competition jurisprudence must evolve in India, and I hope that this case lends precedent to future competition case consideration in India."