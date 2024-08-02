Byju’s insolvency proceeding set aside, NCLAT allows settlement with BCCI

Mumbai: In a major relief to embattled firm Byju's, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against the edtech company and allowed it to settle a ₹158 crore payment with the Indian cricket board, its operational creditor.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by founder and chief executive Byju Raveendran challenging the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order initiating insolvency proceedings against the company. Raveendran had also sought a stay on the formation of a Committee of Creditors (CoC).

“In view of the undertaking given by Riju Raveendran, the settlement is hereby approved by this tribunal. The appeal by the applicant (Byju Raveendran) succeeds and the impugned order dated of 16 July is set aside. However, in case there is a breach of the undertaking given the order of the NCLT shall stand revived,” said a bench led by Justices Sharad Kumar Sharma and Jatindranath Swain.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had on Thursday deferred the formation of CoC as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process initiated against Byju’s under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since the appeal was pending before the court.

The bench took an oral undertaking from the counsel representing the interim resolution professional that the CoC would not be formed until the tribunal passes final orders on 2 August.

The NCLT had on 16 June admitted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) plea initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process against Byju's. The bench admitted the plea and appointed an interim resolution professional to oversee the company's daily affairs until the matter is decided.

Byju’s had in 2019 signed up to have its branding featured on the front of the Indian cricket team’s jersey. In June last year, Byju’s extended its sponsorship rights with BCCI till November. The company had asked the cricket board to encash a ₹140 crore bank guarantee, with another ₹160 crore to be paid in instalments.