NCLAT issues notice to Torrent Investment in RCap case
- The appellate law tribunal has directed to list the petition on 9 February 2023, saying the appeal would be heard and decided by it
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notice to Torrent Investments in a matter pertaining to a plea filed by the secured lenders of Reliance Capital seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm as a part of the corporate insolvency resolution process.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×