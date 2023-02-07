Home / Companies / News /  NCLAT issues notice to Torrent Investment in RCap case
Back

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notice to Torrent Investments in a matter pertaining to a plea filed by the secured lenders of Reliance Capital seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm as a part of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

A bench headed by chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notices, directing respondents to file replies within three days. The appellate law tribunal has directed to list the petition on 9 February 2023, saying the appeal would be heard and decided by it.

One of the secured creditors, Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd, of Reliance Capital, has moved NCLAT against an NCLT order challenging the stay on the second auction for Reliance Capital.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In its order, NCLT stated that the second challenge mechanism was in violation of section 39 (1a) of the corporate insolvency resolution professional. NCLT in its order said the bench allows Torrent Investments' application and declared that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on 21 December 2022, with the bid of the applicant at 8,640 crore being the highest.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x