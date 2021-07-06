The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notices to DHFL's lenders and its winning bidder Piramal Capital over a petition filed by 63 Moons Technologies challenging the resolution process of the debt-ridden firm.

A two-member bench comprising its Officiating Chairperson Justice A I S Cheema and Member Alok Srivastava issued notices to the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and its successful bidder Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

The appellate tribunal has directed all parties to file their replies before July 19, which is the next date of hearing.

Earlier on June 7, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd for the debt-ridden DHFL.

63 Moons, which is a debenture holder of DHFL, has filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.

It holds non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth over ₹200 crore issued by DHFL.

According to it, the resolution plan approved by NCLT is against the interests of the company's NCD holders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.