NCLAT lets JKC pay Jet dues by 30 Sep2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
The consortium plans to make this payment in two instalments— ₹100 crore by 31 August and another ₹100 crore by 30 September.
NEW DELHI : The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) extended a crucial lifeline to the grounded airline Jet Airways on Monday, offering much-needed relief for its revival prospects. The airline’s successful bidder Jalan Kalrock Capital Consortium (JKC) received an extension till 30 September to settle dues totaling ₹350 crore owed to lenders of the airline.