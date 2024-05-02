Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:29:58
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,578.65 -2.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.70 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.00 3.76%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 368.40 1.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.80 2.08%
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLAT dismisses minority shareholders' plea in Minosha India case
BackBack

NCLAT dismisses minority shareholders' plea in Minosha India case

Priyanka Gawande

Minority shareholders had moved NCLAT in August 2023 challenging their wrongful expulsion by Minosha India, formerly Ricoh India, via capital reduction scheme

Minosha India, formerly Ricoh India, was acquired by Kalpraj D Dharamshi and Rekha Jhunjhunwala in 2019 as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process. Premium
Minosha India, formerly Ricoh India, was acquired by Kalpraj D Dharamshi and Rekha Jhunjhunwala in 2019 as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by minority shareholders of printing solutions company Minosha India, formerly Ricoh India, challenging their “wrongful expulsion" from the company via capital reduction scheme.

The bench, led by Justices Yogesh Khanna and Ajai Das Mehrotra, noted that the appellants, who are minority shareholders, collectively hold only 0.025% of the total shares, which is "miniscule and negligible" compared to that of other public shareholders.

“Before us, too, valuation of shares was never an issue raised. The only argument is non-promoters should be treated as a separate class and they only be allowed to vote on special resolution for reduction. We disagree," they said.

“No separate class is permitted under Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 or in any other provision of the Companies Act, 2013. The appeal thus has no merit and is accordingly dismissed."

The company was acquired by Kalpraj D Dharamshi and Rekha Jhunjhunwala in 2019 as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process. This process included a condition for delisting the equities and reorganizing the share capital, which was executed successfully. 

Capital reduction is a process where a company cuts the amount of its share capital, either by making payments to shareholders or by cancelling some shares.

Also Read: Bankruptcy rescues have soared this year. Here is why

Minosha moved the NCLT in October 2022 to reduce its capital to 45.3 crore from 47.9 crore, proposing that 5.38% of its share capital would be diluted in the process. 

The company argued that this capital reduction would allow its public shareholders to exit at a fair valuation, given that the shares were not tradeable since their delisting in 2019.

However, this was opposed by minority shareholders who sought directions to allow them to opt to either exit the company or remain invested.

On 19 May, the NCLT, led by Justices Kuldip Kumar Kareer and Anuradha Bhatia, allowed Minosha to reduce its capital and transfer part of the property as envisaged in the proposed reduction.

Also Read: Taxman to step aside for banks in bankruptcy waterfall

Aggrieved by the NCLT order, shareholders moved the appellate court, alleging that they were not given an option but were forced to exit by the 94.62% shareholders belonging to the promoter group. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue