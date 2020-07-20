NCLAT order revives debate on settlement

Settlement of dues allowed under the bankruptcy code with the consent of 90% of lenders has some advantages, said experts. These are quicker and devoid of delays that can be caused by third-party litigation. However, the flip side is that they bind only the parties to the settlement and, therefore, are not effective where the financial difficulties of the corporate debtor involve a number of stakeholders, said Sonali Mahapatra, a partner at Talwar Thakore and Associates, a Mumbai-based law firm. “In the long run, there is no substitute to an efficient court process that will provide certain outcomes, as the ability to go to court to get such outcomes will in itself incentivise parties to settle out of court," said Mahapatra.