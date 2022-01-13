NEW DELHI: In a setback of sorts, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday refused any interim relief to e-commerce giant Amazon in its plea challenging a CCI order that suspended an earlier approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

Instead, the appellate tribunal, led by M Venugopal and Justice V P Singh, has directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and FCPL to file their reply in next 10 days and Amazon to file a rejoinder over it.

The CCI urged NCLAT to not pass any interim order in the matter, informing the tribunal that it was ready to argue the case whenever asked.

The matter will be next heard on 2 February, which is a day before the deadline for Amazon to pay the ₹202 crore fine imposed by CCI.

On 9 January, Amazon Holdings had moved the NCLAT against a 17 December order of the CCI, revoking its approval for Amzon’s deal with Future Coupons over alleged misrepresentation.

The move followed a Delhi high court order on 5 January, suspending Amazon’s arbitration proceedings in Singapore against Future Group for contract violations. According to CCI’s 57-page order, approval for the deal between Amazon and Future group would be kept in abeyance.

The anti-trust watchdog also fined Amazon ₹202 crore for allegedly misrepresenting and suppressing information while seeking regulatory approval in 2019 to buy a stake in Future Coupons.

Gopal Subramanium, senior lawyer for Amazon, told the tribunal that as per the agreement with Future Coupons the money was paid and the assessment for the deal was already done.

The arbitration proceedings were held at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre after Future Group violated the conditions of the agreement, he said.

Subramanium added that the share subscription agreement states that Amazon would invest 1,431 crore in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd which would be directly transmitted to Future Retail Ltd.

“We have negotiated a call option over the shares held by the Future Retail’s promoters, leaving us well-positioned to become the single largest shareholders of Future Retail which would be difficult through market purchase alone, if the Indian investment laws change in the Future," Subramanium said.

The advocate also informed the tribunal that Amazon was paying a premium of 25% over the regulatory price of shares of Future Retail just to get a strategic right and call option provided to Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders has supported Future Group’s decision to terminate the deal with Amazon and filed a plea with the NCLAT today seeking a hearing. NCLAT has agreed to the matter on 2 February.

Soham Banerjee, associate, Pioneer Legal, believes that “While getting the appeal admitted in itself can be considered to be a minor victory for Amazon, it is inconceivable in law that Future Retail would not have been given an opportunity to make their submissions before the NCLAT decided on the application. Having said that, considering the urgency involved in the application, we expect the NCLAT to hear all stakeholders involved and pass a reasoned order as soon as possible. I don't see the matter being stonewalled or unreasonably delayed considering the nature and sensitivity of the deal between Amazon and Future Retail."

“Although, NCLAT has not granted an interim stay, it can still pass an order of stay on the next date of hearing if it feels that the matter cannot be heard to its satisfaction before the date on which Amazon has to pay the fine." said Angad Sandhu, Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

