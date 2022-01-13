NCLAT refuses Amazon interim relief in plea against CCI order on Future deal

Soham Banerjee, associate, Pioneer Legal, believes that “While getting the appeal admitted in itself can be considered to be a minor victory for Amazon, it is inconceivable in law that Future Retail would not have been given an opportunity to make their submissions before the NCLAT decided on the application. Having said that, considering the urgency involved in the application, we expect the NCLAT to hear all stakeholders involved and pass a reasoned order as soon as possible. I don't see the matter being stonewalled or unreasonably delayed considering the nature and sensitivity of the deal between Amazon and Future Retail."