Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday refused to stay the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order which allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to its successful resolution applicant Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

A bench, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, while refusing to stay the lenders' plea, said, "Plan needs to be implemented as approved by the NCLT." A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

On 8 February, the lenders approached the tribunal, aggrieved by the NCLT order. The lenders and the consortium have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the resolution plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021.

In its order passed on 13 January, the NCLT held that the plan approved by the tribunal has to be implemented without any modification, adding that “We are of the view that in the interest of justice and in achieving the primary objective of maximization of assets and resolution of corporate debtor, we grant exclusion of 180-days for taking control of the corporate debtor (Jet)."

From 16 November, which is set as the effective date for taking control of Jet, the consortium has six months to pay the dues owed by the beleaguered airlines’ employees.

Lenders had argued that the consortium had not adhered to the conditions precedent (CPs) required for the transfer of ownership while the consortium held that it had satisfied all the requisite CPs that were required to take control of Jet Airways.

Moreover, the lenders had said the viability of the approved plan submitted by Jalan-Kalrock consortium was highly doubtful since it did not provide any comfort to the lenders in terms of paying their consideration obligations.

Jet Airways owes its operational and financial creditors more than ₹15,000 crores.

As per the plan, the consortium had to also pay the gratuity and provident fund dues owed to the former employees and workmen of the cash-strapped airlines.

Following this, the consortium knocked on the doors of NCLAT seeking to cap its payment liabilities at ₹475 crores under the approved resolution plan. The appellate law tribunal, however, rejected the consortium's plea. This was then challenged before the Supreme Court.

Later in January, the top court dismissed the appeal of Jalan-Kalrock that sought a stay on the NCLAT order directing it to pay provident fund and gratuity dues to workers of Jet.