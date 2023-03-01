NCLAT refuses to stay lenders' plea on Jet's transfer of ownership
- The lenders and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the resolution plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021
Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday refused to stay the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order which allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to its successful resolution applicant Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
