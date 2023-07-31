NCLAT rejects plea against CCI nod to AGI Greenpac2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed a plea by Independent Sugar Corp. Ltd (INSCO) challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s approval to AGI Greenpac’s acquisition of Hindustan National Glass, India’s oldest glass manufacturer.
