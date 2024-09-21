NCLAT rejects tax claim against Reliance Communication dues after insolvency plea.

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside a petition filed by the State Tax Department asking to claim dues against Reliance Communications based on an assessment made after the company's insolvency resolution process started, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday, September 21.

"Apart from the reasons given by the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT), we are of the view that the claim which was on the basis of the assessment made subsequent to the initiation of CIRP could not have been admitted," said Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Arun Baroka, part of the NCLAT bench, as per the report.

The two members of the NCLAT bench upheld the prior order passed by the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which rejected the State tax department's ₹6.10 crore claim, according to the agency report.

Reliance Communications' corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) started on June 22, 2019, and the state tax department filed two claims against the company, as per the report.

The first claim was for ₹94.97 lakh, filed on July 24, 2019, and the second one for ₹6.10 crore, filed on November 15, 2021. These emerged from an assessment order dated August 30, 2021, as per the report.

NCLT admitted the first claim, which was passed in front of CIRP but it did not accept the claims, according to the agency report.

Also Read | Reliance Communications shareholders vent ire over bankruptcy

Reliance's Committee of Creditors (CoC) also approved the plan on March 20, 2020, and the state tax department filed the subsequent claim on November 15, 2021. The order was challenged by the state tax department before NCLAT, which later rejected the claim upholding the view of NCLT that the delay in the second claim could not be ignored, as per the report.