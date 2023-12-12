NCLAT reserves order in Jet Airways plea challenging aircraft sale
Jalan Kalrock Consortium has disputed the effective date of the resolution plan's implementation and insisted the sale should be halted until then.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved judgment on a plea by Jet Airways' owner Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), challenging the sale of the airline's four aircraft to Malta's Ace Aviation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message