NCLAT seeks RBI response on plea of former promoter of Srei Infra Finance

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) to submit in three weeks their response on a plea by Adisri Commercial, the former promoter of Srei Infrastructure Finance , against an earlier NCLAT order.

The NCLAT had rejected an earlier plea by the company challenging the insolvency order passed by the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 8 October 2021.

In their plea, the promoters had submitted that substantial injustice was caused to Srei and its shareholders by the Kolkata NCLT’s October order which admitted the company into insolvency. This was done without serving notice to the company or its promoters as required under law.

The matter will be next heard on 25 September.

During today's hearing, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, on behalf of Adisri Commercial, argued that the initial appeal was dismissed due to delay in filing process rather than the merit of the case. Kumar emphasised the companies don't owe any debt as alleged by the RBI and they weren't afforded the opportunity to demonstrate the lack of debt.

Kumar also requested leniency due to the pandemic's impact on the filing process, asserting that this oversight shouldn't be grounds for petition dismissal. He cited the 2019 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, stating that the Tribunal could recall the dismissed appeal and address jurisdictional concerns.

In response, Gopal Jain, senior counsel for the RBI, contended that Adisri Commercial's actions showed a lack of seriousness and commitment throughout the legal process. According to the RBI, this re-filing of the appeal had been rejected by both the NCLAT and the Supreme Court. Jain argued that recalling the dismissed appeal would disrupt the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), resetting the timeline and creating a dangerous precedent. The RBI's counsel mentioned that even the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal, raising doubts about the possibility of recalling the order.

RBI explained that the supersession order had been issued due to significant defaults, and the initial appeal wasn't rejected solely due to timing issues. The RBI argued that Adisri Commercial had pursued the matter through multiple courts, from the Bombay High Court to the Supreme Court. The petitioner highlighted that the validity of the process could be examined.

The bench requested both parties to provide some previous judgments on whether a recall of a plea is permissible.

In October 2021, the NCLT’s Kolkata bench in its order allowed the Reserve Bank of India’s application under section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, thus admitting Srei Equipment under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Prior to which, the RBI had superseded the boards of Kolkata-based Srei Infrastructure Finance and its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance due to concerns over governance and default on loan repayment obligations.

The two lending companies of Srei Group—Srei Equipment and Srei Infrastructure - owe around ₹30,000 crore to creditors, of which the share of banks is ₹20,000 crore rupees and rest is in the form of non-convertible debentures, external commercial borrowings, among others.

The three resolution applicants include a consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors, National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) and Authum Investment and Infrastructure.

Last week, the Kolkata bench of NCLT approved the resolution plan of NARCL for takeover of twin Srei firms under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The resolution plan had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.