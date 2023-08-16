NCLAT seeks RBI response on plea of former promoter of Srei Infra Finance

NCLAT seeks RBI response on plea of former promoter of Srei Infra Finance2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Last week, the Kolkata bench of NCLT approved the resolution plan of NARCL for takeover of twin Srei firms under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The resolution plan had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to submit in three weeks their response on a plea by Adisri Commercial, the former promoter of Srei Infrastructure Finance, against an earlier NCLAT order.
