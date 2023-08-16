NCLAT seeks RBI response on plea of former promoter of Srei Infra Finance

In response, Gopal Jain, senior counsel for the RBI, contended that Adisri Commercial's actions showed a lack of seriousness and commitment throughout the legal process. According to the RBI, this re-filing of the appeal had been rejected by both the NCLAT and the Supreme Court. Jain argued that recalling the dismissed appeal would disrupt the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), resetting the timeline and creating a dangerous precedent. The RBI's counsel mentioned that even the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal, raising doubts about the possibility of recalling the order.