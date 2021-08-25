NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has agreed to hear a plea by employees of Jet Airways (India) Limited, challenging the resolution plan submitted by the Kalrock-Jalan consortium.

A principal bench of New Delhi's NCLAT, comprising justice Jarat Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Mishra, has sought response from the Kalrock-Jalan consortium on concerns raised by the employee associations of the airline.

In June, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan for the grounded Jet Airways submitted by Kalrock Capital and Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Employee groups of Jet Airways--Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) and Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association--had last week flagged concerns about pending salaries and retirement benefits proposed in the Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan, and filed a petition before the NCLAT.

The Mumbai NCLT bench, headed by Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V. Nallasenapathy, had directed the Jalan-Kalrock consortium to get the required approval and licences (to restart airlines), including permissions for obtaining airport slots, from relevant authorities within 90 days.

While the Jalan-Kalrock consortium hopes to restart the airline's operations by year-end, employee groups of Jet Airways have approached NCLAT on pending salaries.

Employee unions have also sought intervention of aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for resolving issues of employment under the new owners of the airline and clearance of social security dues that had accumulated under the previous management of the airline.

The All-India Jet Airways’ Officers and Staff Association, affiliated to National Front of India Trade Unions, said in a letter addressed to Scindia on 27 July that it was shocked to see the paltry salary dues offered by the new owners of the airline, about ₹52 crore, which is a minuscule amount compared with the original claims of employees.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.