MUMBAI : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today has set aside an order passed by the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal approving Anil Aggarwal-led Twin Star Technologies’ bid for the bankrupt Videocon Group.

A bench led by Justice Jarat Kumar Jain observed that the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have not been complied with during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

“The matter is remitted back to the committee of creditors", Justice Jain said.

In light of the order, Gopal Jain, advocate on behalf of Twin Star Technologies Ltd, said: “We learnt about the order and it will further delay Videocon’s resolution. We are awaiting the written order and will, thereafter, take appropriate action."

The appellate tribunal’s order has led the committee of creditors to invite fresh expression of interests for the cash-strapped company.

On 8 June 2021, the Mumbai bench of NCLT had approved the resolution plan of Twin Star Technologies.

Lenders to Videocon had approved the resolution plan in December.

Videocon Industries and its 13 group entities owe nearly ₹61,770 crores to the financial creditors of the company, as per the company’s official website.

Of this, the largest lender State bank of India has claims of ₹11,152 crores while IDBI Bank has claims worth ₹9,922 crores.

Only when a fresh resolution plan is made public, following the lenders' approval, will it be known how much of a haircut the banks will have to take on the loans.

Videocon Industries, which is owned by the Dhoot family, was hauled to bankruptcy court after it failed to repay a ₹230 crores debt to the State Bank of India in 2017. However, the issue languished for a long time due to a variety of factors, including the company's former promoters making a bid for it. But none of it came to fruition.

Videocon Industries was previously India's top manufacturer of white goods including refrigerators and televisions. Later, it expanded into telecommunications and oil.

