NCLAT sets aside NCLT order approving Twin Star's bid for Videocon Group
1 min read.03:26 PM ISTPTI
A two-member bench of Jarat Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Mishra said the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have not been complied with during the corporate insolvency resolution process of Videocon Group.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside an order of the Mumbai bench of NCLT approving Anil Aggarwal-led Twin Star Technologies' bid for Videocon Group.
A two-member bench of Jarat Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Mishra said the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have not been complied with during the corporate insolvency resolution process of Videocon Group.
"In view of the analysis of facts and law, we have come to the conclusion that section ... of the code (IBC) has not been complied with. Hence the approval of the resolution plan is not in accordance with section 31 of the code. Accordingly, the approval of the resolution of the plan by CoC as well as the designated authority (NCLT) is set aside.
"The matter is remitted back to CoC," the appellate tribunal said while disposing of all the interim applications.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
