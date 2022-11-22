NCLAT stays CCI's ₹169 cr penalty on Oyo2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 10:31 PM IST
The NCLT bench, while admitting the appeal filed by Oyo directed it to deposit of 10 per cent of the penalty amount within six weeks.
The NCLT bench, while admitting the appeal filed by Oyo directed it to deposit of 10 per cent of the penalty amount within six weeks.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday stayed a penalty of ₹169 crore penalty imposed on Oravel Stays Ltd by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).