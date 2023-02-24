NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment
- IndusInd Bank, one of Zee’s financial creditors, in February 2021 had moved a section 7 application before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media firm, seeking a resolution of total financial debt of ₹92 crore
Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd initiated earlier this week on orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
