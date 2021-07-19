NCLAT stays Vedanta's takeover of Videocon

Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has put on hold the sale of Videocon Industries Ltd to billionaire Anil Agarwal owned Twin Star Technologies following appeals by dissenting creditors who are unhappy with the value realised through the resolution.

A two-judge bench headed by officiating NCLAT chairman Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema has stayed the implementation of the resolution plan approved by National Company Law Tribunal and adjourned the matter to 7 September till which date the company will be continued to be managed by the resolution professional.

Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI had filed a plea opposing the existing plan arguing that the value realised is less than the liquidation value, and a major part of the payment will be made in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Twin Star Technologies has offered to pay ₹2,962 crore for all 13 companies against the admitted claims of ₹ ₹64,838 crore. This accounts for only 4.15% of the total outstanding claim and a total haircut of 95.85% to all the creditors.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the dissenting creditors argued that Twin star Technologies will not make any upfront cash payment and the first instalment will paid following the issuance of NCDs after 25 months.

“It is argued that it is matter of concern that the Corporate Debtors in the consolidated proceedings had cash of Rs. 200 Crores and the SRA would bring in just 262 Crores and from that also first payment of Rs. 200 Crores will be brought in 25 Months. Beyond Rs. 262 Crores the rest was being brought in only by way of NCDs to be paid in six years," said NCLAT in its order on Monday.

The NCLT in its order dated 15 June, approving the sale of Videocon had expressed surprise at fact that the value of that Twin Star’s bid was so close to the liquidation value, which is meant to be confidential. “Surprisingly the resolution applicant also valued all the assets and liabilities of all the 13 companies and arrived at almost the same value of the registered valuers," NCLT order said.

The liquidation value and fair market value are kept confidential and informed to the committee of creditors (CoC) only at the time of finalizing the resolution plan, as per regulations.

Despite the existence of the confidentiality clause, a doubt arises as to whether the confidentiality clause was adhered to in this case, the tribunal noted. “We request IBBI to examine this issue in depth so as to ensure the confidentiality clause is followed unscrupulously, without any compromise in letter and spirit by all the concerned parties, entities connected in the CIRP," said NCLT order

The resolution plan includes all the 13 group companies of Videocon. The resolution for Videocon Oil, Trend Electronics and KAIL are under process, and banks will recover dues from the three companies separately.

Videocon, a diverse conglomerate with presence in consumer durables, oil & gas and telecom among others was part of the first 12 companies pushed into bankruptcy after directions from the Reserve Bank of India in 2017. In December that year, State Bank of India had filed an insolvency petition against Videocon Industries. Separate bankruptcy proceedings were also initiated against 15 Videocon Group companies. The tribunal had excluded two Videocon Group entities—KAIL Ltd and Trend Electronics Ltd—from the scope of consolidation, and had appointed Abhijit Guhathakurta as the resolution professional for the group insolvency process.

