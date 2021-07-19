NCLAT stays Vedanta's takeover of Videocon

“It is argued that it is matter of concern that the Corporate Debtors in the consolidated proceedings had cash of Rs. 200 Crores and the SRA would bring in just 262 Crores and from that also first payment of Rs. 200 Crores will be brought in 25 Months. Beyond Rs. 262 Crores the rest was being brought in only by way of NCDs to be paid in six years," said NCLAT in its order on Monday.