NCLAT stays ZEE insolvency order

In 2021, IndusInd Bank first approached the Delhi high court. Last February, it also filed a case against ZEE under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in the NCLT, claiming a default of over ₹90 crore. The Delhi high court gave its ruling on the plea last September, making it clear that it had not prohibited IndusInd Bank from bringing ZEE before a bankruptcy court. This cleared the way for the private lender to file a bankruptcy petition against the media business to recover debts it claims are owed by Siti Networks.