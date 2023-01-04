Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  NCLAT to hear Google’s appeal against CCI's Rs1,337 crore penalty order on Wednesday

NCLAT to hear Google’s appeal against CCI's Rs1,337 crore penalty order on Wednesday

1 min read . 01:50 AM ISTGireesh Chandra Prasad
In October, CCI had imposed a Rs. 1,337.76 crore fine on Google and issued a series of non-monetary sanctions for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

  • It is expected that Google will press for a stay order on the CCI’s order

NEW DELHI :The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by Google LLC. contesting Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a fine of 1337 crore on the tech company for alleged violations in the android mobile ecosystem. 

NCLAT’s principal bench in the national capital comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava will hear the appeal, NCLAT’s  schedule for Wednesday showed. The company is represented by counsels Toshit Shandilya and Ravisekhar Nair. 

In October, CCI had imposed a Rs. 1,337.76 crore fine on Google and issued a series of non-monetary sanctions for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem. The CCI had also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline, an official statement from CCI had said on 20 October. 

It is expected that Google will press for a stay order on the CCI’s order. An email sent to Google seeking comments for the story late on Tuesday evening remained unanswered at the time of publishing.  

The government in the meantime is working on legislative amendments to offer a scheme of settlement and commitments which will allow negotiated settlement of cases to reduce litigation and to improve ease of doing business. Such settlements will entail making a payment to the government as decided by CCI without admission of guilt.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
