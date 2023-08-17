NCLAT to hear IDBI Bank-Zee Entertainment case on 31 Aug: Report

NCLAT to hear IDBI Bank-Zee Entertainment case on 31 Aug: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:04 PM IST
NCLAT to hear IDBI Bank's plea for insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment on 31 August.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday said it will hear the plea by the IDBI Bank seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment on 31 August, CNBC-TV18 reported.
IDBI Bank has challenged National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, which on 19 May had rejected its plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment.
The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had on May 19 this year set aside the bank's plea, seeking insolvency against media major Zee Entertainment, observing that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
In its order, the NCLT bench had said that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), which was the corporate guarantor for the loan availed by Siti Networks -- the principal Borrower of IDBI Bank -- has committed a default.
However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
Section 10A mandates no application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year.
This was a special provision inserted by the government in IBC to help the companies after the economic activities had resumed post-lockdown in phases.
The NCLT said Section 10A bars absolutely and forever, the filing of any application under Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the Code, for defaults committed on or after March 25, 2020, up to March 25, 2021.
Siti Networks has taken a loan of ₹150 crore for a working capital facility and as per the agreement, it has to maintain a Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA).
On March 5, 2021, IDBI Bank invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL and called to pay ₹61.97 crore with further interest from February 18, 2021. It claimed an amount of ₹149.60 crore in default.
This was contested by ZEEL contending that its guarantee provides for a limited and restricted liability on the guarantor and cannot be held liable for the entire debt in case of default by the borrower at Siti Bank.
