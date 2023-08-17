Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLAT to hear IDBI plea in ZEE case

NCLAT to hear IDBI plea in ZEE case

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

  • IDBI Bank is seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment to recover dues of 149.6 crore.

On 20 July, IDBI Bank moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging an National Company Law Tribunal's order of 19 May

Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday agreed to hear the plea by IDBI Bank on 31 August, seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment to recover dues of 149.6 crore.

On 20 July, IDBI Bank moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging an National Company Law Tribunal's order of 19 May, that rejected IDBI's plea to initiate insolvency proceedingsagainst Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Last week, the NCLT approved ZEE’s merger with Sony Pictures (Culver Max Entertainment), paving way for one of India’s largest merger in the media and entertainment space. Various financial and operational creditors including IndusInd bank, IDBI bank, JC Flower ARC had opposed the merger.

However, Justice H. V. Subba Rao dismissed all objections in the merger case and approved the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
17 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM IST
