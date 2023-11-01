NCLAT to hear Jet creditors' case on 9 Nov
Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after running into financial difficulties. However, ownership transfer has been hanging fire amid continuing differences between the lenders and the consortium
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday deferred hearing in a plea by Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors (CoC) against the transfer of the airline's ownership to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) to 9 November.
