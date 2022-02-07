CCI's 17 December order had suspended the 2019 approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd, promoter of Future Retail. It had also slapped a penalty of ₹202 crore on the US e-commerce major
MUMBAI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on 14 February will hear Amazon’s plea seeking a stay on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) 17 December order which had suspended the 2019 approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), promoter of Future Retail. It had also slapped a penalty of ₹202 crore on the US e-commerce major.
Justice M.Venugopal said due to constraint of time, the tribunal will take up the matter on 14 February now.
Future and Amazon have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020, arguing that Future Retail had violated their contract by entering into a deal for sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for ₹24,713 crore.
