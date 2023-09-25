NCLAT to hear SREI Infra promoter's plea on 4 October

NCLAT to hear SREI Infra promoter's plea on 4 October1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:35 PM IST
In August of this year, the Kolkata bench of NCLT approved the resolution plan of NARCL for takeover of twin Srei firms under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The resolution plan had received approval from the RBI.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday deferred hearing in a plea in the insolvency case of SREI Infrastructure to 4 October after the company sought time to submit a rejoinder to a response by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
