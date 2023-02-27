"For all the foregoing reasons, we are of the considered view that there is no illegality in the Order of the ‘Approval of the Resolution Plan’ by the NCLT and we do not see any reason to set aside the Resolution Plan per se except for observing that the RP ought not to have made a ‘Contingent Provision’ with respect to the Appellant herein having regard to the specific facts of this case, which would be subject to the result of the Arbitration Proceedings," said NCLAT.