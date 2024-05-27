NCLAT upholds Adani Goodhomes’ resolution plan for Radius Estates
Adani Goodhomes, a subsidiary of Adani Infrastructure and Developers and part of the Adani Group, has offered around ₹76 crore to Radius Estates' creditors, who have outstanding loans amounting to approximately ₹1,700 crore, resulting in a 96% haircut for the creditors.
NEW DELHI:The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld Adani Goodhomes' resolution plan to take over the bankrupt real estate company Radius Estates, rejecting challenges from creditors and debenture holders, including ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund and Beacon Trusteeship.