NCLAT upholds NCLT order in Smaaash insolvency case
The November order by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT revoked the transfer of the ‘Smaaash’ brand's ownership, deeming founder Shripal Morakhia's act ‘fraudulent’ and directing that the brand be returned to the bankrupt Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in November 2023 that set aside the ‘fraudulent’ transfer of the Smaaash brand by founder Shripal Morakhia. “The order dated 22 November 2023 continues to be operative", said a bench led by justices Ashok Bhushan and Arun Baroka.