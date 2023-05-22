NCLAT upholds NCLT order on Go First insolvency process; aircraft to remain with company2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 03:03 PM IST
The tribunal has asked the lessors to approach NCLT to further appeal on the order dated 10 May.
New Delhi: In a relief for Go First airline, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's order on the Wadia Group-backed airline's insolvency proceedings, thus keeping the moratorium in place for the airline's aircraft.
