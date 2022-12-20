NCLAT nixes Jet lenders’ plea to delete remarks1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:53 PM IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by the lenders of Jet Airways India Ltd on technical grounds
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by the lenders of Jet Airways India Ltd on technical grounds. The tribunal said that it will not review its own order passed in the matter on 21 October.
