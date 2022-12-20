Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  NCLAT  nixes Jet lenders’ plea to delete remarks

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by the lenders of Jet Airways India Ltd on technical grounds. The tribunal said that it will not review its own order passed in the matter on 21 October.

In its plea, the lenders of the cash-strapped airline had sought to expunge remarks by the NCLAT which said that the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has completed the Conditions Precedent (CP) with respect to the implementation of the resolution plan.

“The resolution applicant has also completed all necessary conditions precedent satisfactory to the Monitoring Committee," NCLAT had said in its 21 October order.

The lenders and the successful resolution applicant, Jalan-Kalrock consortium, are fighting a legal suit over the implementation of the resolution plan by the latter. The lenders have claimed that the CPs have not been complied with by the consortium, which has been denying the allegations.

Another plea by Bhartiya Kamgar Sena seeking clarity on the tribunal’s judgement on the payment of PF and gratuity dues to those who retired or resigned after insolvency commencement, was also rejected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
