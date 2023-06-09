NCLT accepts Delhivery notice to declare Go First's insolvency fraudulent and malicious: Report2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Logistics courier Delhivery has sought a declaration from the National Company Law Tribunal that Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution was fraudulent and malicious.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday (June 8) accepted logistic courier service provider Delhivery's notice to declare Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution as fraudulent and malicious, media reports suggested.
